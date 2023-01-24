Wide Awake confirms new batch of names for 2023

Wide Awake has announced more acts for its 2023 festival – see the line-up below.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available now here.

It was confirmed last November that Caroline Polachek will headline this year’s Wide Awake. She’ll be joined by the likes of Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and Erol Alkan.

Today (January 24), organisers have added the following names to the bill: Alex G, Viagra Boys, Black Country, New Road, Two Shell, Tirzah, Los Bitchos, Civic, Wasted Youth, Clamm, O., Nice Biscuit, JJUUJJUU and Warmduscher.

Other previously announced artists include Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

Check out the updated line-up in the tweet below.

💥 We are so excited to announce @SANDYalexg, @BCNRband, Two Shell, @ViagraBoys and @warmduscherr are joining us this May 🔥 TICKETS >> https://t.co/d8KQPh9INr This is going to be one Wide Awake line up to remember. pic.twitter.com/dfwNvPplPK — Wide Awake (@wideawakeldn) January 24, 2023

Keith Miller, Wide Awake co-founder and booker, said in a statement: “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far.”

The festival is described as “a celebration of independent music and counterculture”, with its line-up spanning “leftfield indie, post punk, electronica and techno”.

Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Primal Scream, The Horrors, Bicep, Yard Act, Caribou, Working Men’s Club and Floating Points.

In a four-star review of Wide Awake 2022, NME praised the event’s “expertly-curated line-up”, adding: “Wide Awake, then, has found the perfect balance between past, present and future.”

Last month saw Black Country, New Road perform a headline show at Bush Hall in west London.