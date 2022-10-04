Wide Awake festival 2023: Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and more in first wave of acts

Wide Awake festival organisers have confirmed its return to London next year, with the first wave of acts including Ty Segall, Osees and A Place To Bury Strangers.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, is again held south of Brixton in Brockwell Park. It takes place on May 27, 2023.

Joining the aforementioned acts are: Erol Alkan, Arooj Aftab, Habibi Funk, Sunset Rollercoaster, Gilla Band, Lebanon Hanover, Glass Beams, Madmadmad and Σstella.

Early bird tickets are available from £39.50 here.

Last year’s festival saw performances from Primal Scream, Floating Points, IDLES, Black Midi, Black Country, New Road, Fat White Family, Yard Act, Bicep, Caribou and more.

Wide Awake festival booker and co-founder Keith Miller said in a statement: “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far. Osees and Ty Segall are the types of catalysts that inspire a generation.

“We’re lucky enough to also have the next gen with Glass Beams, Σstella and a whole cohort of brilliant new acts we know you’ll all become massive fans of. And A Place To Bury Strangers represent everything about DIY music and that ethic. Wide Awake evolved out of a warehouse festival they played and we cannot wait to have them back,” he said.

“The best thing? This is just the first announcement. We’ve got plenty more we’re really excited to share with you.”

NME‘s Ben Jolley reviewed this year’s festival, praising in a four-star review its “mix of new names and electronic dons” for making “another stellar line-up in the capital”.