London festival Wide Awake reveals new eco-friendly policy for 2020

London festival Wide Awake has announced details of its new environmental policy to reduce the impact of its 2020 event.

Dubbed the Positive Policy, the Brockwell Park festival will adhere to a set of strict rules in its first year surrounding the use of HVO Fuel, eco-toilets and banning single use plastic at the event.

They have also vowed to follow guidelines surrounding the use of ethically sourced food and only permitting the use of biodegradable stage effects.

The festival, which will see sets from the likes of Metronomy, black midi and Daniel Avery, will also host a selection of specially curated events with a strong focus on sustainability.

They include the Climate Cafe, which will present festival-goers with the chance to experiment with a carbon calculator to discover their personal emissions.

Outlining the vows of the Positive Policy, an official release confirmed that the festival is already taking the following steps in 2020.

Bury zero waste in landfill

Leave no trace of litter

Ban single use plastic across the site

Only use compostable plastic and cutlery

Only provide ethically sourced food

Operate a cup deposit scheme that doesn’t rip fans off

Recycle all trader & back of house waste

Only permit biodegradable stage effects

Eco-toilets

HVO Fuel

Positive Policy expert Robbie M Parks said: “I think every industry needs visionaries and leaders to achieve zero carbon over the next couple of decades. This includes those working in music. There are such great opportunities to make positive change in this sphere, and I am delighted to be involved in efforts to get us where we all need to be. Festivals can be both fun and fossil-fuel free!”

Wide Awake will take place on Friday June 5 at Brockwell Park, London, Tickets are priced £34.50 and on sale here.

Other notable acts for 2020 include Shame, Dream Wife and Goat Girl.