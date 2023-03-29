Widow of The Roots bassist suing Questlove and Black Thought for fraud

The widow of founding The Roots bassist Leonard Hubbard and Hubbard’s estate is suing band co-founders Questlove and Black Thought for fraud.

The Roots’ bandmembers Questlove and Black Thought, along with their band manager Shawn Gee and band employee Munir Nuriddin, are among those whom Stephanie Hubbard and Hubbard’s estate claim violated RICO laws and defrauded the bassist out of millions.

In the complaint obtained by Rolling Stone the claimants allege that Questlove (real name Ahmir Thompson), Black Thought (real name Tariq Trotter), Gee and Nuriddin “are advancing a continuing scheme to defraud” the estate and Stephanie of money. Live Nation Entertainment, Universal Music Publishing Group, and other companies that are associated with the band’s businesses are also named in the lawsuit.

The Roots bandmembers formed Grand Negaz, Inc., a corporate entity used for business dealings, in 1993. Per the suit, Thompson and Trotter each became 37 per cent stakeholders in Grand Negaz, and bandmember Malik Smart and Hubbard 17 per cent each.

Hubbard also had a 25 per cent in an entity that handles the group’s recording and publishing, and a 33 per cent stake in the band’s touring performance company.

The late musician left the Roots in 2007 after being diagnosed with blood cancer and died from the disease in December 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Gee, Thompson, and Trotter allegedly entered into contracts with several business entities and opened up bank accounts.

It’s claimed that “through acts of forgery, wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud, and criminal copyright infringement”, Gee, Thompson and Trotter received millions of dollars of “commissions” from Grand Negaz and the band’s other entities, to which Hubbard was entitled a percentage as a stakeholder.

The suit alleges that from 2014 to the present day, the parties named in the suit “through a pattern of racketeered behaviour, fraudulently converted, divested and absconded with monies lawfully belonging to the Plaintiff Decedent”.

Hubbard’s estate claims that that included proceeds from the band’s brand and trademark usage merchandise, income from performances, and copyrighted music revenue. Elsewhere, the suit also claims that from 2013 onwards, those accused “conspired” to defraud Hubbard and, in return, the estate.

Gee, Thompson, and Black Thought “intentionally and fraudulently took control” of the finances and the band’s businesses, including all of Hubbard’s shares, from 2013 onwards, as the suit continues to allege.

According to the lawsuit, The Roots formed Legendelphia – a separate business in 2013 – to allegedly transfer funds from Grand Negaz without Hubbard’s consent and where he would hold no stake, and closed businesses related to Grand Negaz without notifying stakeholders.

Additionally, Stephanie and Hubbard’s estate have accused Gee of deactivating Hubbard’s personal royalty account, and Gee, Questlove and Trotter of directing a letter be written from Legendelphia to Universal Music Publishing Group to divert Hubbard’s royalties to Legendelphia, where Hubbard had no stake.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for property, money and benefits that are claimed to be owed to Hubbard and his estate, in addition to legal fees and additional damages. The court has also been asked to “freeze” The Roots’ trademark until a value can be determined for the brand.

A representative for The Roots, Thompson and Black Trotter declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment. Representatives for Live Nation, Gee, and Universal Music Group did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.