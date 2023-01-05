Wigan Pier, one of UK’s most legendary ’90s nightclubs, is getting redeveloped this year

The redevelopment of Wigan Pier is set to begin in the early part of this year.

The final section of the former Wigan Pier Nightclub, which was a popular venue during the ’90s house and rave scene, was demolished in 2014.

Plans to kickstart a multi-million pound rejuvenation project were announced more than three years ago but developer Step Places said they were stalled due to the COVID pandemic as well as rising costs.

Advertisement

Wigan Pier site will see the space turned into a multi-event space that can cater for cultural events as well as private weddings. A gin distillery, microbrewery and food hall are also planned.

The pier was originally a loading jetty where wagons piled coal on to barges bound for the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

A legal agreement between the developer and Wigan Council is almost at completion, which means that work is expected to start work next month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service told the BBC.

The refurbishment of the Wigan Pier buildings really is spectacular, bringing all that industrial heritage back to life. @Step_Places @theoldcourts It promises to be quite something when it is all complete #WIGAN pic.twitter.com/Cp0Jv5yOB0 — Photos of Wigan (@photosofwigan) November 2, 2021

The new site’s ground floor will consist of a delicatessen and a large taproom style pub. There will also be two floors of flexible space “which will be suitable for weddings, conferences and cultural events”.

The final stage would see the completion of Pier 4, which will be used for pop-up events.

Advertisement

David Jenkins, managing director of The Old Courts, which will be the main operator, said: “We can’t wait for these iconic beautiful buildings to be a vibrant, cultural destination. It’s really coming together now.”

Aidan Thatcher, Wigan Council’s director for growth and economy, added: “The Pier is an important and iconic part of our local heritage, synonymous with our borough and renowned far and wide and we’re really looking forward to its next chapter.”

The news follows one of London’s modern nightclub gems, Printworks, closing at the end of 2022.

However, in September, reports emerged that the club may not shut permanently after all – and could return to its original location in the future.

The venue’s management, Broadwick Live, along with Printworks’ building owner British Land issued an update in which they explained that December 2022 may not mark Printworks’ permanent closure, as was reported previously.

A spokesperson for Broadwick Live Group said: “We’re delighted to confirm that in partnership with British Land we are in detailed talks about our return to the venue following the site’s redevelopment.

“While there is still a detailed planning process that needs to take place before we can 100 per cent confirm our return, we’re now further along in this process than we have been for some time.”