Wilco announce new album ‘Cousin’ and share single ‘Evicted’

Wilco have announced plans to release their 13th studio album ‘Cousin’ and shared new single ‘Evicted’ – which you can listen to below.

The record, which has been produced by Cate Le Bon, will be released on September 29 on dBpm Records.

“It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time,” said frontman Jeff Tweedy of the new album.

He added of the new single, which you can listen to below: “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart. Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.”

‘Cousin’ marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since 2007’s ‘Sky Blue Sky’.

“The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything,” Le Bon added. “They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

The album features 10 tracks which you can view below:

‘Infinite’

‘Ten Dead’

‘Levee’

‘Evicted’

‘Sunlight Ends’

‘A Bowl And A Pudding’

‘Cousin’

‘Pittsburgh’

‘Solider Child’

‘Meant To Be’

The band are also heading out on a European, UK and Ireland, Mexico and US tour later this year with dates kicking off in the UK at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on August 30.

Further dates include shows in Edinburgh, Birminham, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin. You can view their full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets for the UK here and US here.

Wilco will play:

AUGUST

10 – Cochran, Lokerse Feesten

12 – Aranda de Duero, Sonorama Festival

14 – St. Feliu de Guíxols, Festival Porta Ferrada

16 – Marbella, Starlite Marbella

17 – Alicante, Plaza de Toros

19 – Portugal, Paredes de Coura Festival

20 – Vigo Espazos Festival

22 – Ramonville St. Agne, Le Bikini

24 – San Mauro Pascoli, Acieloaperto Festival

25 – Turin, TOdays Festival

27 – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

28 – Utecht, TivoliVredenburg

30 – London, 02 Forum Kentish Town

31 – Wiltshire, End of the Road Festival

SEPTEMBER

2 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

3 – Birmingham, Moseley Folk Festival

5 – Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall

6 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

8 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

9 – Cork, Cork Opera House

25 – Wichita, Wave

26 – Tulsa, Cain’s Ballroom

28 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

29 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater, Waterloo Park

OCTOBER

1 – Albuquerque, Kiva Auditorium

3 – Scottsdale, Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage

4 – Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

5 – Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

6 – Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

8 – Monterey, Rebels & Renegades Festival

11 – Los Angeles, The Bellwether

13 – Santa Barbara, Arlington Theatre

14 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre

16 – Portland, Keller Auditorium

17 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

18 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

20 – Salt Lake City, Eccles Theater

22 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

23 – Omaha, The Astro Theater

25 – Kansas City, Midland Theatre

26 – St. Louis, Stifel Theatre

27 – Bentonville, The Momentary



DECEMBER

2 – Riviera Maya, Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

3 – Riviera Maya, Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

4 – Riviera Maya, Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

5 – Riviera Maya, Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

6 – Riviera Maya, Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

Meanwhile earlier this year, Yo La Tengo brought out Wilco for the encore of their show at Metro in Chicago, running through the Beatles‘ ‘She’s A Woman’, Bob Dylan‘s ‘Love Minus Zero/No Limit’, the Heartbreakers’ ‘One Track Mind’ and Fairport Convention’s ‘Who Knows Where The Time Goes?’.