Wilco announce rescheduled 2021 US tour dates

Wilco have announced new dates for a planned run of shows across the US, following coronavirus-enforced postponements.

Originally announced in March 2020, the band will embark on their ‘It’s Time’ co-headline tour with Sleater-Kinney throughout this August. Wilco will then go it alone for a number of festival and solo headline shows.

In October, the band will then begin the ‘Ode To Joy’ tour, in support of their 11th LP ‘An Ode To Joy’. The shows were first announced back in 2019.

As well as rescheduled shows for which original tickets remain valid, the ‘Ode To Joy’ tour will also include five new dates.

The wait is over. The west coast Ode To Joy tour kicks off in October 2021. Shows in Portland, Eugene, Olympia, Bellingham, Seattle, Napa, San Jose, Oakland, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, Los Angeles go on sale Friday, June 25. A limited Wilcoworld presale begins Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/afNS1F2YT4 — WILCO (@Wilco) June 22, 2021

Wilco’s full touring schedule for 2020 is as follows. The * symbol indicates shows with Sleater-Kinney, and the ~ symbol indicates a newly added show.

AUGUST

5 – Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts *

7 – Missoula, MT, The Kettlehouse Amphitheatre *

8 – Salt Lake City, UT, Red Butte Garden *

10 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

12 – Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

13 – Maryland Heights, MO, St Louis Music Park *

14 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

15 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater *

17 – Asheville, NC, Salvage Station *

18 – Richmond VA, Altria Theatre *

20 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion *

21 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium *

22 – Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for Performing Arts *

24 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion *

25 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point *

26 – Lewiston NY, Artpark Amphitheater *

28 – Chicago, IL, Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion *

29 – Columbus, OH, Wonderbus Festival *

SEPTEMBER

10 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

12 – Chattanooga, TN, Moon River Festival

16 – Des Moines, IA, Water Works Park

17 – Ashwaubenon, WI, Capital Credit Union Park

18 – Welch, MN, Treasure Island Amphitheater

OCTOBER

5, 6 – Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8 – Eugene, OR, McDonald Theatre ~

9 – Olympia, WA, Washington Center ~

10 – Bellingham WA, Mt Baker Theatre ~

12, 13 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

15 – Napa, CA, Oxbow RiverStage ~

16 – San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic

17, 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

20 – Santa Barbara CA, Santa Barbara Bowl ~

22 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

23 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

25, 26 – Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

The majority of shows are sold out, with the remaining tickets available for purchase here.

Last week, meanwhile, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy shared a new song as Scott Tanner, his character from his Parks and Recreation cameo.

In the show, Tanner was the frontman of local band Land Ho! which Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer successfully reunited for a benefit concert.

Tweedy (as Tanner) performs ‘Cold Water’ on ‘The Awesome Album’, the recently-announced debut album from Dwyer’s fictional band in the show, Mouse Rat.