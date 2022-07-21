Wilco compile alternate version of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ for Uncut

Wilco have a compiled a new, alternate version of their classic album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ for Uncut magazine.
With a 20th anniversary edition of the seminal album due for release in September, the new companion record ‘Cross-Eyed Strangers’ features alternate studio takes, live tracks and Jeff Tweedy solo cuts – as well as the epic finale to their recent New York performance of the album.
“Revisiting ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ has been a collaboration with our audience,” frontman Tweedy told Uncut. “We are a band that likes to make people happy. The tour, the boxset, and now this compilation is all a part of letting everyone in as much as they want to come in.
He continued: “The songs pulled for this CD come from a variety of places over the years – versions that fans have responded well to. If you ever wondered what a time-travelling-enabled alternate version of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ would sound like, here’s your chance!”
Our very special new issue is now on sale. Stars @Wilco, an alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot CD, @BlondieOfficial, @KateBushMusic, @TheKinks, @coseyfannitutti, @stevehillage, @DavidBowieReal, @PaulMcCartney, @JuliaJacklin, @cassmccombs, @littlefeattweet, @RollingStones and more! pic.twitter.com/LxAvpeLhzw
The CD, which is only available with the September 2022 issue of Uncut, is accompanied by a Wilco cover story – their first for a UK music magazine – which “joins the dots between ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’, its 20th anniversary edition and the band’s latest album, ‘Cruel Country’ – and much, much more”.
The issue is out now in shops, or from the Uncut store here.
Wilco’s new album ‘Cruel Country’ is out now. In a four-star review of the record, NME concluded: “If the best country music has always been about storytelling, then on ‘Cruel Country’ Wilco are delivering it in its purest form.”
Seven special editions of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ will be released via Nonesuch on September 16, including a Super Deluxe version made up of 11 vinyls and a CD.