Wilco compile alternate version of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ for Uncut

Wilco have a compiled a new, alternate version of their classic album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ for Uncut magazine.

With a 20th anniversary edition of the seminal album due for release in September, the new companion record ‘Cross-Eyed Strangers’ features alternate studio takes, live tracks and Jeff Tweedy solo cuts – as well as the epic finale to their recent New York performance of the album.

“Revisiting ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ has been a collaboration with our audience,” frontman Tweedy told Uncut. “We are a band that likes to make people happy. The tour, the boxset, and now this compilation is all a part of letting everyone in as much as they want to come in.

He continued: “The songs pulled for this CD come from a variety of places over the years – versions that fans have responded well to. If you ever wondered what a time-travelling-enabled alternate version of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ would sound like, here’s your chance!”

The CD, which is only available with the September 2022 issue of Uncut, is accompanied by a Wilco cover story – their first for a UK music magazine – which “joins the dots between ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’, its 20th anniversary edition and the band’s latest album, ‘Cruel Country’ – and much, much more”.

The issue is out now in shops, or from the Uncut store here.