Wilco have announced their upcoming new album ‘Ode to Joy’ and shared its lead single, ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’. Listen and find more details below.

Jeff Tweedy and band are set to release their 11th studio LP – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Schmilco’ – on October 4 via dBpm Records. The album will contain 11 tracks including ‘Bright Leaves’, ‘One and Half Stars’, Quiet Amplifier’, and ‘White Wooden Cross’.

Ahead of its arrival, the Chicago bunch have released the first taste of what to expect from the project. ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ sees singer Tweedy reflect over wistful acoustic guitar lines.

“Right now I’m frightened how love is here,” he sings. “Beware / Our love is everywhere.”

Speaking of the new single, Tweedy said in a statement: “There MUST be more love than hate. Right?! I’m not always positive we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation formetobemybestself-itcankindofletmeoffthehookalittlebitwhenIthinkIshouldbe striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends.

“So…I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.”

Going on to describe the inspiration behind ‘Ode to Joy’, he explained that the record reflects experiencing joy despite the world around us “going to shit”.

“The record is, in a weird way, an ode,” explained Tweedy. “This terrible stuff is happening, this deepening sense of creeping authoritarianism that weighs on everybody’s psyche on a daily basis, and you’re allowed to feel a lot of things at once. And one thing that is worth feeling, that is worth fighting for, is your freedom to still have joy even though things are going to shit.”

You can pre-order ‘Ode to Joy’ here and see the full tracklist below:

1. Bright Leaves

2. Before Us

3. One and Half Stars

4. Quiet Amplifier

5. Everyone Hides

6. White Wooden Cross

7. Citizens

8. We Were Lucky

9. Love is Everywhere (Beware)

10. Hold Me Anyway

11. An Empty Corner

Ahead of the new album’s release, Wilco are set to head out on a UK tour in September. The stint includes shows in Glasgow Manchester and London.

You can check out the full schedule, including European gigs, below.

4th September – Tapperiet, Trondheim

6th September – Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz, Stavanger

7th September – USF Verftet, Bergen

8th September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

10th September – Den Gra Hal, Copenhagen

12th September – Tempodrom, Berlin

13th September – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

14th September – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

15th September – Progresja, Warsaw

18th September – Volkshaus, Zurich

19th September – Fabrique, Milan

20th September – Gran Teatro Geox, Padova

22nd September – Le Trianon, Paris

23rd September – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht

26th September – Barrowlands, Glasgow

27th September – Albert Hall, Manchester

28th September – Eventim Apollo, London