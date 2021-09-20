Hear Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy cover the ‘Ted Lasso’ theme

Wilco singer-guitarist Jeff Tweedy appears on the latest soundtrack for Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, performing a stripped-back version of the show’s theme.

READ MORE: How Ted Lasso reinvented the sports sitcom

Given season 2 is nearing the end, WaterTown Music has now unveiled the current soundtrack on Apple Music. Tweedy’s take on ‘Ted Lasso Theme’ opens the album, which was once again scored by Marcus Mumford and famed composer Tom Howe.

The signature track was originally performed by Mumford himself and can be found on Ted Lasso soundtrack of season 1.

Advertisement

Take a listen to Tweedy’s acoustic take on the television theme below, or listen to the full soundtrack here.

Earlier this year, Tweedy shared an original track for Parks and Recreation, written as his character Scott Tanner. The Wilco frontman made a small cameo in the show, playing the singer of a local band called Land Ho!.

The track – titled ‘Cold Water’ – appears on ‘The Awesome Album’, the debut album from another fictional band in Parks and Recreation, Mouse Rat. ‘The Awesome Album’ was released last month on all major streaming services.

In August, Sleater-Kinney joined Wilco onstage in New York, for a joint performance of ‘A Shot In The Arm’. The two groups were in the midst of a co-headline tour of North America.