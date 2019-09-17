Watch Wilco’s playful new single and video for ‘Everyone Hides’

With a video that includes an epic game of hide and seek

Wilco have released a new single ‘Everyone Hides,’ from their forthcoming album ‘Ode to Joy’. Check it out below.

‘Everyone Hides’ follows lead single ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ and comes with a playful video showing Wilco playing hide and seek around Chicago.

“‘Everyone Hides’ is the first promotional video to feature Wilco as a living breathing band of humans in close to 20 years,” said frontman Jeff Tweedy. “Maybe for obvious reasons we’ve avoided putting ourselves forward in this way and have tried to play to our strengths musically or, I don’t know, maybe we’ve just been lazy… Or suspicious of expenditures outside of our focus on album making. For whatever reason this time around we just said ‘fuck it’ and had a blast.”

‘Ode to Joy’ is comprised of “really big, big folk songs, these monolithic, brutal structures that these delicate feelings are hung on,” according to the singer. The album arrives on October 4.

The band have also shared details of ‘Wilco Covered‘, a limited-edition CD album featuring 17 brand new recordings of the bands songs covered by artists including Sharon Van Etten, Parquet Courts, Courtney Barnett, and Kurt Vile. Check out the album artwork below. The album comes with the next edition of Uncut magazine, which hits UK shops on Thursday (September 19).

The band head out on tour this month, with three UK dates included:

Thursday September 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Friday September 27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

Saturday Sept. 28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo