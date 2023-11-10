Wilco now have their own font

Wilco have this week unveiled details of their own new font – check it out below.

Jeff Tweedy and co revealed that the new font, ‘Wilco Loft Sans’ is available now. Created by SimpleBits, the band describe Wilco Loft Sans as an “all-caps, high contrast sans serif” on their store.

They also shared a custom icon for each band member, based on an instrument they play. Check it out in the social media post the band shared below:

Wilco Loft Sans (the TYPEFACE!!) is available now. It's an all-caps, high contrast sans serif created @SimpleBits and it includes 4 weights: Treble, Midrange, Low End and Bass. 🎸 Learn more: https://t.co/qme2Inz4El pic.twitter.com/1n7VOeUtBv — WILCO (@Wilco) November 8, 2023

Wilco recently released their 13th studio album ‘Cousin’, led by the first single ‘Evicted’. The record, which was produced by Cate Le Bon, was released on September 29 on dBpm Records.

‘Cousin’ marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since 2007’s ‘Sky Blue Sky’.

“The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything,” Le Bon said of the band. “They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Meanwhile earlier this year, Yo La Tengo brought out Wilco for the encore of their show at Metro in Chicago, running through the Beatles‘ ‘She’s A Woman’, Bob Dylan‘s ‘Love Minus Zero/No Limit’, the Heartbreakers’ ‘One Track Mind’ and Fairport Convention’s ‘Who Knows Where The Time Goes?’