Wilco songs covered by Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Low, Cate Le Bon and others for new album

Hear Cate Le Bon's version of 'Company in My Back'

A new album of Wilco covers drops next week with renditions by Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Low, Cate Le Bon, Sharon Van Etten, Parquet Courts, and many more.

‘Wilco Covered’ (or as Pitchfork notes the alternative title: ‘Wilcovered’) features covers of some of the beloved American band’s cuts including ‘Passenger Side’, ‘Dawned on Me’ and ‘Company in My Back’ – the latter of which, covered by Cate Le Bon, is available to stream now.

The album comes with the next edition of Uncut magazine, which hits UK shops on Thursday (September 19).

Elsewhere on the record Ryley Walker covers Wilco’s newest track ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’, taken from the group’s forthcoming eleventh album ‘Ode to Joy’.

See the participating artists and their covers in the tracklisting below:

1. Cate Le Bon, ‘Company in My Back’

2. Parquet Courts, ‘I Got Drugs (At the End of the Century)’

3. Courtney Barnett, ‘Dawned on Me’

4. Whitney, ‘Far Far Away’

5. Kurt Vile, ‘Passenger Side’

6. Low, ‘War on War’

7. Ohmme, ‘Kicking Television’

8. Mountain Man, ‘You and I’

9. Ryley Walker, ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’

10. Jen Cloher, ‘Impossible Germany’

11. James Elkington, ‘Black Moon’

12. Sharon Van Etten, ‘Radio Cure’

13. Liam Kazar, ‘Sunloathe’

14. Kacy & Clayton, ‘How to Fight Loneliness’

15. Puss N Boots, ‘Jesus, Etc’

16. Handsome Family, ‘Capitol City’

17. Twin Peaks, ‘Spiders (Kidsmoke)’

In other news, Wilco have performed a cover of Daniel Johnston‘s best-known song ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ after the singer-songwriter died this week aged 58.

‘Ode to Joy ‘is out October 4, 2019.