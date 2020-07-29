Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy covers ‘I Love You’ by Billie Eilish on his podcast again

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has put an acoustic spin on Billie Eilish‘s stirring song, ‘I Love You’, for a second time, as part of the 77th episode of his livestream show, The Tweedy Show.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Tweedy has undertaken a series of regular Instagram livestreams with his family. As part of the streams, Tweedy has performed covers by the likes of Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine and Mazzy Star with his sons.

On Monday (July 27) Tweedy aired episode 77 of his series and took on ‘I Love You’ from Eilish’s 2019 debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Advertisement

You can watch Tweedy’s performance below, beginning around the 16:20 mark.

It’s not the first time Tweedy has covered the Eilish banger. In episode 16 of The Tweedy Show, which aired April 4, Tweedy gave his first acoustic rendition of ‘I Love You’.

In this episode, Tweedy also covered Roger Miller’s ‘Reincarnation’, while his son Sammy performed ‘Ain’t It Strange’ by Dr. Dog and Cocteau Twins’ ‘Rilkean Heart’.

Earlier this month in an interview with Rolling Stone, Tweedy was vocal about his plans for “reparations to be made within the music industry”, after he announced in June he would be donating 5% of his songwriting royalties to the Black Lives Matter movement in future.

Advertisement

“It’s not an exaggeration to say our culture wouldn’t be our culture without black genius,” he said at the time.

“There’s a shameful history there, and there are things the industry should still be ashamed of.

“There are things about the way Black artists are treated today that are different and unfair. It isn’t an equal playing field.”