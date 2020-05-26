Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum reflects on ‘Gemini’ ten years on

Wild Nothing‘s Jack Tatum took to Instagram last night (May 25) to reflect on debut album ‘Gemini’, ten years on from its release. Released on May 25, 2010, the album spawned much-loved tracks, ‘Chinatown’, ‘Live in Dreams’ and ‘Summer Holiday’.

“Doesn’t take long for a decade to pass apparently…happy anniversary to ‘Gemini’, the record that fully and completely changed my life,” the Wild Nothing frontman wrote.

“So grateful for everything this album has done for me and for all the people and places it’s brought me to. Forever humbled and proud of the amount of people that have made this record a part of their lives. I really can’t thank you enough!”

For Tatum, ‘Gemini’ is something of a time capsule, which “so perfectly encapsulates a certain time in my life that it honestly scares me a bit.”

“It’s such a rare thing to have this kind of living document of your youth and I think that’s what Gemini will always be for me: a part of my life that is at once both so familiar and so unrecognisable,” he wrote.

Tatum announced a tenth-anniversary reissue of ‘Gemini’ back in April. It hit shelves last week (May 22).

Wild Nothing have continued their steady output of music in the ten years since their debut. Most recently, Tatum’s project released ‘Laughing Gas’ in January.

NME gave the EP a four-star review, calling it “a lush paean to ’80s precision pop” which features “snaking funk basslines, synth claps and reverb-addled drums.”

