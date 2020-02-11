Foals, Supergrass and Loyle Carner lead Wilderness Festival 2020 line-up

Foals, Supergrass and Loyle Carner have been named as the headliners of Wilderness Festival 2020.

The Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire festival will be held between July 30 and August 2 this summer.

Wilderness have this morning (February 11) announced their three headliners and a host of acts for its 2020 line-up, with Foals, Supergrass and Carner all topping the bill.

The likes of Kelis, Bicep, Jayda G, David Rogidan & The Outlook Orchestra and Elder Island have also been confirmed to be playing. You can see the confirmed music acts so far and Wilderness’ line-up announcement below.

Foals

Loyle Carner

Supergrass

BICEP Live

Kelis

David Rodigan and the Outlook Orchestra

Elder Island

Jayda G

Joy Crookes

Picture This

Homoelectric

The Hustle

Wilderness Season Ten has landed 🌿 Join us at Cornbury Park for four magical days filled with music, the arts, fine dining and the outdoors. This is your Wilderness… Bookings now open at https://t.co/XIsDjF246y#wilderness2020 pic.twitter.com/CtB9zYgIFw — Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) February 11, 2020

Tickets for Wilderness Festival 2020 are on sale now, and you can grab them here.

Last year’s Wilderness Festival welcomed a set from the returning Bombay Bicycle Club, with the band using their headline slot at the festival as a springboard towards the release of their 2020 comeback album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’.

Foals, meanwhile, recently released the video for ‘Neptune’, the closing track off their latest album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt 2’.

The new video sees the band continuing to rally against climate change. Their message was also made loud and clear in the visuals for last November’s ‘Like Lightning’, which premiered on Music Declares Emergency — an organisation set up by members of the music world to tackle climate change within the industry.