Wilderness Festival has announced the line-up for this year’s event, with Underworld, Years & Years and Jungle set to headline.

The festival will take place at Cornbury Park near Charlbury, Oxfordshire between August 4 and August 7. Tickets go on general sale on Monday (March 14) at 10am GMT – you can purchase yours here.

Today (March 10) organisers have confirmed that Underworld will top the bill as a UK festival exclusive, having last performed on these shores back in December 2019 (via Setlist.FM).

Years & Years and Jungle will also appear as the remaining two headliners. Elsewhere, they’ll be performances from Roisin Murphy, Willie J Healey, Billie Marten, Pip Blom, Craig Charles, Peggy Gou, Jordan Rakei and more across the weekend.

Additionally, Wilderness has confirmed a schedule of feasting and dining experiences as well as a programme of talks, ideas and spoken word events from the likes of Russell Kane and actor/comedian Michelle De Swarte.

You can see the Wilderness Festival 2022 line-up poster in the announcement tweet below.

Pre-booking tickets are available to American Express card members now from here.

Underworld released their latest studio album, ‘Drift Series 1’, in 2019 as part of their multimedia ‘Drift project’, which was launched the previous year. Years & Years’ most recent record ‘Night Call’ came out this January. Jungle, meanwhile, dropped their third full-length effort ‘Loving In Stereo’ in August 2021.

Last month saw Years & Years – aka Olly Alexander – team up with Regard on a new collaborative single, ‘Hallucination’. “I was inspired to write it when an ex-lover attempted to re-enter my life,” Alexander explained.