Wiley announces special drive-in gigs across the UK

Wiley has announced a series of special drive-in gigs across the UK this summer.

The gigs come in support of the rapper’s surprise new album ‘Boasty Gang’, which he dropped without warning last week to mark Windrush Day in the UK.

Wiley will play seven shows across the UK in early August, beginning on the 2nd at the University of Bolton Stadium, before heading to Leeds, Bristol and Liverpool, before playing two nights (August 6/7) in London at Colesdale Farm and ending at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

They’re the latest addition to the UK’s first drive-in gigs , with Kaiser Chiefs, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal among the artists playing the Utilita Live From The Drive-In. The gigs will see fans provided with a private individual viewing zone next to their cars.

The UK also recently announced the upcoming launch of its first socially distanced music venue. The Virgin Money Unity Arena will open in August and feature shows from The Libertines, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club.

See Wiley’s drive-in UK tour dates below.

August 2020

2nd – Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

3rd – Leeds, East Airport

4th – Bristol, Filton Airfield

5th – Liverpool, Central Docks

6th – London, Colesdale Farm

7th – London, Colesdale Farm

10th – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

Wiley’s new album ‘Boasty Gang’ followed his seemingly final album ‘Godfather III’, which was released earlier this year.

“The outspoken MC puts his money where his mouth is with this cinematic sequel, revisiting the touchstones that made him so essential in the first place,” NME wrote in a four-star review of ‘The Godfather III’.