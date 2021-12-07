Wiley appears to go on another antisemitic tirade in new footage

Footage has emerged that appears to show Wiley going on another antisemitic tirade.

The clip was first posted by Campaign Against Antisemitism, who claim the London rapper (real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr) recorded the message in the days prior to his attack against the charity earlier this month.

Presumably making reference to the Holocaust, Wiley said: “Why… why did that happen between them and Hitler? Why?”

He added: “Why did Hitler hate you? For nothing? Why did Hitler hate you? Exactly.”

The CAA shared the video on social media yesterday (December 6) along with the caption: “A reminder of what Wiley thinks about Jews.”

They wrote: “This was posted days prior to his tirade last week, which could have been prevented were our laws fit for purpose and had Twitter and Instagram kept their promises to ban him.”

Wiley was suspended by Twitter last week after he launched an attack on a CAA member in a since-deleted tweet (via Daily Mail) from his @WileyRecordings account. He reportedly shared an image of himself in Hasidic dress as well as a video titled “the Jewish Faces that Control Hiphop and Mainstream Black Music”.

In another post, he wrote: “The more they block me the harder I go and when I get through the door I will stand there and look in their faces with the same look they don’t wanna see….They are just angry they can’t control me…”

Using the @WileyRecords handle, the rapper moved to Instagram to upload a screenshot of his Twitter profile. “No point shutting me down I got 20 burner accounts to use lol,” he said in the caption.

On Instagram Live, meanwhile, he taunted a senior figure in the CAA and called him a “coward”.

Wiley’s Instagram and Twitter accounts both remain suspended.

Before the social media platform took action, Campaign Against Antisemitism told Twitter to “get a grip” and remove the profile.

Last year Wiley faced backlash after making anti-Semitic comments that led to his eventual suspension from social media sites. He began the tweets by talking about the music industry, writing: “A record deal is not to benefit you it’s to make the person who gave you the advance rich as hell while you take 17 or 18 per cent of net profit after costs.”

He continued: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in anyway of course you will get fired.

“In fact there are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to understand why.”

Those remarks and the subsequent backlash led to a review of Wiley’s MBE by the Cabinet Office. He later publicly apologised for the comments in an interview with Sky News, claiming that he was “not racist”.