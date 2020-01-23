Wiley begs Stormzy to add him to Merky Fest line up despite ongoing beef

Wiley has now begged Stormzy to add him to the Merky Fest line-up, despite the fact the pair have been arguing for weeks on Twitter.

In a series of new Tweets, The Godfather of Grime has seemingly had a change of heart about his ongoing feud with Stormzy, writing: “@stormzy Put me on Merky Fest I don’t even want money I will sing Rolex.”

He added: “In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what’s Gwarning and that’s the bottom line of this #Tweet.#Risk #Reward #RobinHood.”

Advertisement

Stormzy’s Merky Fest has run for two years now at Ibiza Rocks and last year saw artists including Dave, Fredo and Aitch take to the stage.

@stormzy Put me on Merky Fest I don’t even want money I will sing Rolex 😂😩🏆🏆🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 22, 2020

In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what’s Gwarning and that’s the bottom line of this #Tweet.😂😩😆 #Risk #Reward #RobinHood — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 22, 2020

Earlier this month (January 15), Stormzy addressed the ongoing beef, declaring that he no longer respects Wiley as “a man” on New York’s Hot ’97.

“He’s a bit of troll, by nature he’s a bit of troll, that’s no disrespect,” Stormzy said. “He’s been trolling me for a bit and then we had a Twitter exchange and then he done the grime thing which is to go on record and..I’ve always held him in the highest regard.”

When asked if he still respects him he said: “As an MC and a musician and the person who started the genre and allowed me to have a career, 100 per cent. As a man maybe not.” Advertisement The beef reached new heights when the rappers dragged their mothers into the row. On ‘Eediyat Skengman 2’, Wiley said he was going to “rip the weave off” of Stormzy’s mother’s head. The ‘Heavy is the Head’ rapper responded on ‘Still Disappointed’, rapping: “Since you wanna diss my mum so much/ Let’s talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus/ That poor little woman was scared in the house/ ‘Cause you put her life in danger, you prick.” In a four star review of Stormzy’s latest album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ NME said: “Stormzy came out swinging for his second album – it’s big, it’s broad and it is mostly brilliant. ‘Uneasy is the head that wears the crown’, wrote William Shakespeare. After listening to this new album, we’d say Stormzy is handling things just fine.”