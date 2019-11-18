Wiley challenges Dizzee Rascal to a showdown in London’s streets

"Let’s go I’m on 💨💨💨💨💨💨"

Wiley has dared Dizzee Rascal to “a clash” on London’s streets.

The ‘Godfather of Grime’ today (November 18) tweeted the ‘Boy In Da Corner’ artist to a challenge in one of two east London streets. “Dizzee let’s have a clash Roman road or Devon’s road ? You choose,” he wrote, citing two areas of Bow where the two rappers grew up and were part of the grime collective Roll Deep.

Wiley followed up his first tweet with 1 of you go betweens ring your boy let’s clash 🙏🏾🔊#Respectfully”, and “Let’s go I’m on 💨💨💨💨💨💨”.

It’s not clear what exactly Wiley is proposing. The pair have an ongoing feud that dates back to 2003 (read the full timeline here).

Last year Wiley released a song called ‘Flip The Table’ in which he disses Skepta and calls Dizzee “the grime scene-quitter”. Earlier this year he called the pair “frauds” for working together.

To date, Dizzee is yet to respond to Wiley’s challenge but plenty of fans are goading the pair into meeting. One fan wrote: “Yooooo that would be the dogs bollocks ya know come on!!! @DizzeeRascalwhat yooouuuu saying hahaha” while another said: “Roman Road #E3 where it all started. I will make the pilgrimage back home for this clash!”

In other news, Wiley claimed recently that one of his “closest friends” tried to “bump” him for money. He quickly moved on from the accusation, however, and announced that his fourteenth album, ‘Godfather 3’, will drop on January 1, 2020. The news came with a new freestyle track ‘Quick to Forget’.

Dizzee, meanwhile, collaborated with Brighton’s Ocean Wisdom on rapid-fire track, ‘Blessed’, in August.