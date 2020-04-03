Wiley has challenged Drake and Boris Johnson to a live clash on Instagram as artists around the world continue to go head-to-head in a series of beat battles.

The Godfather of grime shared his desire to face off against the Canadian rap giant on Twitter yesterday (April 2).

“I will clash @Drake on live no cap,” he wrote. “Someone tell him this.” The challenge came after he had shared his idea to go up against Boris Johnson in a “pop songs only” battle.

I will clash @Drake on live no cap 🧢 someone tell him this — Godfather 3 (@W1L3Y) April 3, 2020

“Top Of The Pops Clash with me and the PM @BorisJohnson Let’s Ave It #PopMusic only Kylie & Jason Business 10 tracks each Don’t Hide Boris Show ya face pal.”

“I will merk you,” he added in a video. “Drake, you wanna clash, come on live. 10 tracks each. No hiding.”

“Listen fam, you wanna clash I’ll be waiting cos I’ll be playing my songs from my car. Boris, Ed Sheeran, Drake – the people who matter, bruv.”

Wiley and Drake were embroiled in a feud last year after the British MC mocked the Toronto star for being a “culture vulture” over his patronage of UK rappers like J Hus and Dave.

In the US, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have recruited a host of big names for their VERZUZ battle series. The run of battles kicked off last month (March 25) when the pair challenged each other.

“It’s official,” Timbaland said. “We doing this for the culture. Me and Swizzy gonna go at it.”

Other producers and songwriters have taken part include Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, The-Dream, Ne-Yo, Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco.