Wiley claims close friend tried to “bump” him for money, confirms ‘Godfather 3’ release date

"If your closest mate tried to bump you for say 10 mill would you still talk to him or her?"

Wiley has claimed one of his “closest friends” tried to “bump” him for money in a new series of tweets. The rapper also confirmed the release date of his forthcoming album ‘Godfather 3’ with a new freestyle track ‘Quick to Forget’.

The grime artist posted a series of since-deleted tweets today (November 12) following the release of the new freestyle. See the posts below.

‘Quick to Forget’ is Wiley’s first release since appearing on KAMILLE’s ‘Don’t Answer’ last month. The rapper also confirmed the release date of his new album ‘Godfather 3’ in the video caption. The message reads: “Produced By Z dot. G3 OUT JANUARY 1ST 2020.” Watch the video below.

Over the summer, the artist appeared to taunt Ed Sheeran after sending a series of negative tweets about the singer’s remix collaboration with Stormzy.

Sheeran and Stormzy released their ‘Take Me Back To London (remix)’ on August 22. The move looked to have irked Wiley – “the Godfather of Grime” – who has accused Sheeran of being a “clout chaser” by using one of the grime’s biggest stars to gain popularity.

“Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures… I’m getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don’t wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing,” Wiley said in the post.

Stormzy came to Sheeran’s defence, replying: “No Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can’t question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don’t do that.”