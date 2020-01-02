Wiley feuds with Stormzy on Twitter: “You ain’t ready for smoke”

Wiley has kickstarted a feud with Stormzy, after dismissing his claim that he stopped Jay-Z from collaborating on a track with Ed Sheeran.

The grime icon posted on Wednesday afternoon (January 1): “I’m old but you was tryna work with jay z who Ed brought in the room Cos if it wasn’t for Ed that session would not of happened lol your not with us your with them #Pagan I am 10 years younger than jay z and I will merc you everyday of the week #YourEasy #TooEasy (sic).”

Stormzy responded by branding Wiley a “prick” and claimed that his apparent anger was a contrast to the direct messages he was constantly receiving.

Advertisement

“OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” Stormzy wrote.

Stormzy fully bodied Wiley here ngl pic.twitter.com/mGTH0V7lQd — . (@wtfwaz) January 1, 2020

“You are a prick coz you dm me all the time like it’s mad love and we’re brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a prick is because you know I won’t ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style.”

Wiley then responded: “You ain’t ready for smoke mike your a star go be a star and mind ya own bizness on this 1.”

After a continued back-and-forth, Wiley’s suggestion that the pair “link up” to iron out their differences was swiftly dismissed by Stormzy.

“Shut up man no one wants to link you you dinosaur lol,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Wiley’s latest feud comes after he challenged Dizzee Rascal to a rap “clash” on London’s streets.

The Bow MC tweeted the ‘Boy In Da Corner’ artist late last year and challenged him to spit bars in one of two east London streets.

“Dizzee let’s have a clash Roman road or Devon’s road ? You choose,” he wrote, citing areas of Bow where the two rappers grew up and were part of the grime collective Roll Deep.

In other news, Wiley also claimed that one of his “closest friends” tried to “bump” him for money. He quickly moved on from the accusation, however, and announced that his fourteenth album, ‘Godfather 3’, will drop on January 1, 2020. As of January 2, it is yet to arrive.