Peace in our times?

Wiley has hailed Dizzee Rascal as “the greatest person I’ve ever known” – bringing a clear end to their extensive feuding.

The two rap icons began their beef some 16 years ago, when Dizzee was stabbed in Ayia Napa in 2003. Wiley later confirmed the incident to be the beginning of their friendship’s deterioration.

“The reason we haven’t spoken for so many years?… Basically, me and Dizzee went out one night [in Ayia Napa] and there was some fighting with another crew… Then the next day, I decided to carry it on – I didn’t pull out a knife,” Wiley recalled back in 2016.

While the pair continued to trade blows via diss tracks and Twitter spats in the preceding years, it seems that their rivalry is now at an end.

After Stormzy delivered a historic Glastonbury headline set on Friday, Wiley posted on Twitter to say that Dizzee Rascal should have been given the chance to top the bill at the iconic festival.

“I do believe Dizzee Rascal done enough to headline that festival”, he wrote.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

When asked by NME about the endorsement, Wiley subsequently gave Dizzee the ultimate compliment.

“I’ll be honest with you. He’s done the most out of any black boy I’ve ever known in England. I’ve never seen anyone do more than what he’s done. For me, Dizzee is the greatest person I’ve ever known,” said Wiley.

“I know that he hasn’t headlined Glastonbury but if someone asked me who it is I’ve personally witnessed doing the most, it would be Dizzee. But for someone like MoStack, they could say Stormzy because they’re from this day. So even though I’ve witnessed Stormzy, and I’ve blessed him and he’s blessed me, I’m not from his time. You know what I mean?”

As for their previous rivalries, Wiley said that the pair always had a “vibe”.

“No matter what me and him say to each other we can’t deny the fact that we met each other, we had a vibe, and then it went wrong a little bit – he turned right and we turned left – and then he did everything he needed to do,” he admitted.

“He didn’t do anything wrong in my eyes and so I’ve got no bad words for him there. In fact, I’ve got no bad words for him in any area.”