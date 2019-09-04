Wiley has shared the guest heavy tracklist for his new album ‘Full Circle’

'Full Circle' is set to feature guest appearances from Nicki Minaj and Future

Wiley has revealed that a host of guest artists – including Nicki Minaj and Future – are set to feature on his forthcoming new album.

The grime star posted the tracklisting for the record, which has now been confirmed as ‘Full Circle’ and not ‘Godfather 3’ as previously reported, this morning (September 4) before quickly deleting the post.

He captioned the post, “My album so far who could I add?”

The album has 14 tracks and along with Minaj and Future, also features Donae’o, Nafe Smallz, Lotto Ash, Tion Wayne and Mist.

The new record will also include a new ‘Wearing My Rolex’ remix, his ‘Boasty’ track with Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, and his most recent single ‘My One’ with Dappy, Kranium, and Tory Lanez.

It follows 2017’s ‘Godfather’ (which had been set to be his “final” album) and ‘Godfather 2’, which came out last year.

Speaking to NME previously, Wiley admitted that a September 16 release date he tweeted is in fact not the release date for the album.

“You know what? It’s not gonna come out on that date,” he said. “I’ll be real with you, the release date will 1000 percent be in October. In fact, I can tell you the exact date.

“It’s going to be coming out October 18th. I know that because the label want me to release it the week after my single with Future, which is October 11th.”

Despite that, the new record is now set to be released on November 8.