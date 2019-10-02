Watch Wiley stroll around London in an Ed Sheeran mask

Still beefin', then?

Wiley has taken to the streets of London today (October 2) while wearing an Ed Sheeran mask in what appears to be a further trolling of the singer following the pair’s spat last month.

The grime artist labelled Sheeran a “culture vulture” and a “clout chaser” after he teamed up with Stormzy on a remix of ‘Take Me Back To London’ from his recent ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ record.

Sheeran later responded to the dig via a lengthy post on Twitter, which saw him attempt to “clear a few things up” with his newfound rival. Elsewhere, the pop star received support from both Stormzy and Tinie Tempah, with the latter reasoning that “everyone should have fun, create good music and feel good”.

Wiley has now uploaded videos to his Instagram of himself donning a mask of Sheeran’s face as he goes about his business. The first of two bizarre clips uploaded earlier today sees the artist walk through a London souvenir shop towards the camera.

In a follow-up post, he offers a close-up of his cardboard Sheeran face as he strolls along a central London street. “What is happening here?!” asked one of his followers.

In other feud news, last month saw Wiley reignite his beef with Drake who he also slammed as a “culture vulture”.

