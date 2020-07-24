Wiley responds to antisemitism accusations over Israel tweets

Wiley has responded to accusations of antisemitism following a series of controversial tweets he posted on Twitter today (July 24) about Israel and Jewish people.

The London MC started his tweets by talking about the music industry, writing: “A record deal is not to benefit you it’s to make the person who gave you the advance rich as hell while you take 17 or 18 % of net profit after costs.”

He then added: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in anyway of course you will get fired.

“In fact there are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to understand why.”

A number of tweets later, Wiley wrote: “is it anti semetic [sic] to say Jewish people have power?”

He also appeared to reference the Black Hebrew Israelites, who believe they are the descendants of a lost tribe of Israel.

“I don’t care Cos Israel is ours what about that,” Wiley wrote, before later adding: “Listen to me Jewish community Israel is not your country I’m sorry.”

He also wrote “some people have gotten too comfortable on lands that don’t belong to them”, and said: “I cannot be upset about 2 sets of people killing each other on land that belongs to us anyway..That would be called Karma in my eyes.”

Wiley’s posts have been widely criticised on social media, with Danny Stone, chief executive of Antisemitism Policy Trust, writing: “The parallel is offensive & the inference is antisemitic. Jews and money. Dress it up however you like.”

Oh dear…

Responding to the accusations of antisemitism, Wiley wrote: “Forget anti Semitic racism is racism and ya can’t hide the fact that systemic racism exists and it wasn’t set up by us.”

He later added: “I’m not anti semetic [sic] I am anti slippery people… there’s a difference.”

Jewish documentary filmmaker Andrew Gold tweeted Wiley after the rapper posted “Get me on TV with a Jewish man let’s talk about this ASAP”, with Gold inviting him on to a podcast he hosts. “Yes I do get me up there,” Wiley replied.