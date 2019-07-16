Wiley admits ‘Godfather 3’ is not coming out in September – even though he just tweeted that it was

His new album will actually come out a month later, following singles with Nicki Minaj and Future

After tweeting that his ‘Godfather 3’ album would be coming out in September, Wiley has now admitted that this will not be the case.

The third instalment of the ‘Godfather’ album series – following 2017’s ‘Godfather’ (which had been set to be his “final” album) and ‘Godfather 2’, which came out last year – is set to arrive later this year, with the Bow MC confirming details of the release on social media earlier today (July 16) – or so we thought.

“Godfather 3 Out September 16th @Dittomusic #GrimeAlbum,” Wiley tweeted, much to the excitement of many fans who were quick to reply to the grime legend’s announcement.

“Can’t wait,” one fan wrote. Another said: “Can’t wait my Brudda it’s gonna bang.”

However, some fans were sceptical about the release date due to several previous announcements made by Wiley featuring a release date that later changed. “Can we get odds on a betting site of this not actually being the release date,” one joked. Another asked: “You sure this is the release date or is a backup release date going to be announced.”

Speaking to NME, Wiley admits that the September 16 release date he tweeted is in fact not the release date for the album.

“You know what? It’s not gonna come out on that date,” he said. “I’ll be real with you, the release date for ‘Godfather 3’ will 1000 percent be in October. In fact, I can tell you the exact date. Hang on a second.”

Stepping away from the phone for a brief moment to check a calendar, Wiley came back and said: “It’s going to be coming out October 18th. I know that because the label want me to release it the week after my single with Future, which is October 11th.”

Teased earlier today, Wiley posted a clip of the Future-assisted song to Instagram, as well as a snippet of a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj – he has since deleted them both.

Wiley confirmed that the track with Minaj will arrive August 23. “I didn’t think she was gonna do the track,” he admitted. “But when it came in I couldn’t believe how hard she fucked the track up – she took it back to her ‘Monster’ verse on Kanye‘s album.

“I was only messing around on the track originally, I was just floating around some ideas. I think I’m gonna need to redo my part now. She really fucked the track up.”

Meanwhile, Wiley has spoken of what to expect from his upcoming album ‘The Godfather 3’ and the movie about his life – while also paying tribute to Dizzee Rascal and Stormzy for the impact they’ve had on grime.

The grime icon was speaking to NME at the Ivors 2019, just after he’d won the Inspiration Award. Looking to the future, Wiley upped the ante for his upcoming album ‘The Godfather 3’.