Wiley says Stormzy is “worse than Ed Sheeran” on furious new diss track

Wiley has upped his feud with Stormzy, describing the grime star as worse than Ed Sheeran” in a brutal new diss track.

Days after the pair publicly feuded on Twitter over Stormzy’s collaborations with Sheeran, the new diss track sees the Bow MC attacking Stormzy for ‘Wiley Flow’ – a homage to the grime MC which he released last year.

On ‘Eediyat Skengman’, Wiley raps: “It’s not homage, looking like a sly one, I know when a brudda and a label join together and they try one / They all copy me, they want some of my one / It don’t work though ’cause this my ting / And I’m the heavyweight champ of the grime ting.”

While also recognising Stormzy’s meteoric rise to fame, Wiley later criticises the rapper for seemingly not rapping about drugs.

“But then the journeys don’t look murky, I know Stormzy’s good and that,” Wiley says.

“Yeah, I know he came from the hood and that, But if the vibes that we built were drugs and we packed / We’d be stacking, and he come along and took all that.

He continues: “You never cared about grime, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watered down music.”

Stormzy is yet to respond to the track, but previously branded Wiley a “prick” after he attacked him on Twitter.

“OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” he said on Twitter last week.

“You are a prick coz you dm me all the time like it’s mad love and we’re brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a prick is because you know I won’t ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style.”

He added: “I was minding my business you weirdo, you say my name everyday you’re mad weird, all I do is show you love and respect, you old mcs are so weird.”

In a subsequent interview, he likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who should “get back to bed.”