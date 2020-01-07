News Music News

Wiley shares teaser for yet another Stormzy diss track

'Eediyat Skengman 2' is coming...

Tom Skinner
Stormzy, Wiley
Wiley and Stormzy perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Wiley has shared a teaser for his second Stormzy diss track after being called out on the latter’s new song, ‘Disappointed’.

Just hours after the Godfather of Grime branded Stormzy “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his own take-down tune, ‘Eediyat Skengman’, the ‘Vossi Bop’ star hit back with his own brutal track.

In response, Wiley took to Instagram yesterday (January 6) to tease his yet another Stormzy swipe, ‘Eediyat Skengman 2’.

#2

A brief clip of the song is accompanied by its official artwork and the hashtag #2. You can see the post above.

It’s not yet known when fans will be able to hear ‘Eediyat Skengman 2’ in its entirety.

On the original ‘Eediyat Skengman’, Wiley raps: “It’s not homage, looking like a sly one, I know when a brudda and a label join together and they try one / They all copy me, they want some of my one / It don’t work though ’cause this my ting / And I’m the heavyweight champ of the grime ting.”

While also recognising Stormzy’s meteoric rise to fame, Wiley later criticises the rapper for seemingly not rapping about drugs. “But then the journeys don’t look murky, I know Stormzy’s good and that,” says Wiley.

On ‘Disappointed’, Stormzy addresses the start of the feud, which kicked off when Wiley attacked him on Twitter for working with Ed Sheeran.

It’s all jokes on Twitter, jokes on Twitter until you say the wrong thing, no smoke from Twitter,” he raps. Elsewhere, he describes Wiley as an “old man” and urges him to “lay off the crack“.

Stormzy, meanwhile, released his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head‘ last month.
