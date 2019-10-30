Wiley unveils video for Future, Chip and Nafe Smallz collaboration ‘Givenchy Bag’

The mid-tempo offering is set to feature on Wiley's new album, 'Full Circle'

Wiley has unveiled the video for his Future, Chip and Nafe Smallz collaboration, ‘Givenchy Bag’ – watch it below.

The mid-tempo offering will feature on the Godfather of grime’s upcoming new album ‘Full Circle’, for which he shared the track listing for last month. The album is made up of 14 tracks and sees other guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Donae’o, Lotto Ash, Tion Wayne and Mist.

‘Full Circle’ will also include a new ‘Wearing My Rolex’ remix, the previously released ‘Boasty’ featuring Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, and ‘My One’ with Dappy, Kranium, and Tory Lanez.

Currently without an official released date, ‘Full Circle’ follows 2017’s ‘Godfather’ (which had been set to be his “final” album) and ‘Godfather 2’, which came out last year.

Watch the video for ‘Givenchy Bag’ below:

Meanwhile, Wiley has shared that he thinks Dizzee Rascal is the “greatest person I’ve ever known.”

Speaking to NME about Dizzee’s cultural importance and how he thinks the ‘Boy In Da Corner’ MC should have headlined Glastonbury by now, he said: “He’s done the most out of any black boy I’ve ever known in England. I’ve never seen anyone do more than what he’s done.