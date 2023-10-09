Will Ferrell spotted DJing at American frat party

Will Ferrell was seen DJing at a frat party in California over the weekend.

The actor was recorded performing at a party at the University of Southern California’s Sigma Alpha Mu house on Saturday (October 7), fully kitted out with the college’s athletic team uniform.

Video clips shared online show the Anchorman star at the decks with college students dancing around him.

According to reports, he was performing ahead of USC Trojan’s American football game against the Arizona Wildcats, which the LA college won 43-41.

The actor’s surprise appearance could be put down to the fact that he’s a USC alum, and his son Magnus also goes to the school currently.

In one video shared online, Farrell can be seen playing ‘N****s in Paris’ by Kanye West and Jay-Z, which notably features a sample from the actor’s 2007 film Blades of Glory, where he says “no one knows what it means but it’s provocative…gets the people going”.

Back in 2017, Ferrell gave the commencement speech at USC, where he sang renditions of the Star Trek theme tune and Whitney Houston‘s ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Alongside Helen Mirren, Ferrell was attending the ceremony to receive an honorary doctorate. In 1990 he graduated from the university with a degree in Sports Broadcasting.

During his speech Ferrell shared his definition of success: “To me, my definition of success is my 16-and-a-half year marriage to my beautiful and talented wife, Vivica. Success are my three amazing sons … no matter how cliche it may sound, you may never truly be successful until you learn to give beyond yourself. Empathy and kindness are the two signs of emotional intelligence.”

In other news, Christopher Nolan recently named a Will Ferrell movie as one of his favourite comedies ever.