Will.i.am likens voting for Donald Trump to being in an abusive relationship

Will.i.am has compared voting for Donald Trump to remain as US president to being stuck in an abusive relationship.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman expressed worry that the incumbent leader will emerge victorious despite “how he steers hate”, likening Trump’s voters to being trapped in a cycle of abuse.

“That’s [like] with any abusive relationship,” the musician told Good Morning Britain earlier today (November 3). “There’s people that stick with their spouses and go through abuse because they don’t know how to leave. That doesn’t mean that they’re happy, they just don’t have the strength or the courage to get out and change and switch it up and have faith in something else. That’s all they know,” he said [quotes via The Independent].

'The past 9 months has been horrific…I believe people want a stable next four years.'@iamwill shares his thoughts about the US election. Hays people want 'equal opportunity' after seeing the divide in America. Watch the full interview here 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/bbtysORakF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 3, 2020

He continued: “For the past four years, people have settled and just [taken] the embarrassment and ridiculous antics of how he behaves and how he divides and how he steers hate. Another four years of that would be detrimental for the course of America. We’re in 2020 now, by 2024 the world is totally different.”

His band have publicly backed Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival, for the presidency. See their tweet below.

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Today is the day. Are we ready, America? Yes we are. Get out to the polls. Make your voice heard. The time is now.#VOTELOVE pic.twitter.com/R3y9UKzjPE — Black Eyed Peas (@bep) November 3, 2020

Will.i.am is one of many artists who is engaging in political debate as US citizens head to the polls for election day. Over the weekend, he said Trump’s claim that he’s done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln is “an insult”.

Last night (November 2) Lady Gaga performed at Joe Biden‘s final campaign rally in Pennsylvania last night (November 2), while Tracy Chapman made a rare TV appearance last night, in which she changed the lyrics of her hit, ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ to: “Talkin’ ’bout a revolution/ Go vote.“

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has urged fans to back Biden in the presidential race, while Arcade Fire have shared a playlist to soundtrack election day.