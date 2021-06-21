NewsMusic News

Will Smith announces his new memoir, ‘Will’

The book will see the musician and actor "opening up fully about his life"

By Sam Moore
will smith
Will Smith arrives at the "Bad Boys For Life" Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater on January 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Picture: John Parra/Getty Images)

Will Smith has announced details of his forthcoming new memoir, Will.

The musician and actor will publish the book in the UK on November 9 via Century.

Written with The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck author Mark Manson, Will will see Smith “opening up fully about his life in a brave and inspiring book that traces his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned”.

Advertisement

Smith’s memoir is billed as being “the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind”.

Will Smith
Will Smith attends the Moncler fashion show on February 19, 2020 in Milan, Italy (Picture: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images)

“It’s easy to manoeuvre the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that,” Smith said in a statement about the book. “Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will.

“To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

Earlier this month, Will Smith shared his support for tennis star Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open.

Advertisement
Advertisement