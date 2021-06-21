Will Smith announces his new memoir, ‘Will’

Will Smith has announced details of his forthcoming new memoir, Will.

The musician and actor will publish the book in the UK on November 9 via Century.

Written with The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck author Mark Manson, Will will see Smith “opening up fully about his life in a brave and inspiring book that traces his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned”.

Smith’s memoir is billed as being “the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind”.

“It’s easy to manoeuvre the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that,” Smith said in a statement about the book. “Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will.

“To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

Earlier this month, Will Smith shared his support for tennis star Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open.