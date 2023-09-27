NewsMusic News

Will Smith to launch hip-hop podcast ‘Class of 98’, featuring Queen Latifah, Rakim and more

The podcast will explore rap in the year 1988 alongside huge names from the era such as Public Enemy, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels and more

By Kyann-Sian Williams
Will Smith, Rakim and Queen Latifah
(From left to right) Rakim, Will Smith and Queen Latifah. Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage; Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Will Smith has announced that he will be hosting a new podcast called Class Of ’88, exploring hip-hop music that was released in that year.

The rapper-turned-actor will celebrate the year in rap alongside other hip-hop superstars of that era, including Queen Latifah, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, Salt-N-Pepa, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Fab Five Freddy, Rakim, and DJ Red Alert.

Per Billboard, Smith said: “Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades. I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince
DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince. Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

Last Thursday (September 21), the trailer for Class Of ’88 was released, with Smith saying: “Today, hip-hop dominates pop culture, but it wasn’t always like that. Before 1988, a lot of people saw our music as just a passing fad, and to tell the story of how that’s changed, I want to take you back to a very special year in rap.”

He added he wants to explore “the moments, albums and artists that inspired a sonic revolution and secured 1988 as one of hip-hop’s most important years.” In a sound bite, Queen Latifah said, “In 1988, there was too much good music. It was fire.” Fans can listen to the trailer here.

On the podcast, the 55-year-old will talk to his longtime friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff about their success, which saw them become the first-ever recipients of the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their 1988 single ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’. There was some controversy surrounding their historic win since it was not televised The song peaked at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The eight-episode series – produced by Wondery, Audible, Westbrook and Awfully Nice – will be available on Amazon Music and Audible on October 26.

In other news, Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith shared a video of her and childhood friend Tupac dancing and lip-syncing along to ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ while promoting her upcoming book Worthy.
Earlier this month, Sean Penn commented on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap last year, questioning the applause he got for winning Best Actor. He said, “Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”
In March 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after his unsavoury joke about Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss, which is due to her struggle with alopecia. As a result of the assault, the King Richard star has been banned from the ceremony until 2032 and Rock has sought counselling to cope with the incident.

