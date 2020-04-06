Will Smith launches Snapchat quarantine series ‘Will From Home’

Will Smith has launched a new quarantine Snapchat series called Will From Home – check out a clip below.

The actor and rapper launched the 12-part project on Friday (April 3) as a means to entertain fans who are currently facing lockdown and self-distancing restrictions.

Will From Home‘s first instalment saw Smith give fans a sneak peek at the contents of his garage, which is home to a Men In Black cardboard cutout and a statue of his son Jaden. “For some reason, he thinks I want a statue of him at my place,” Smith remarks.

Appearances are also set to be made across the series by members of Smith’s family, along with celebrities such as Tyra Banks and others practising social distancing.

Fans will be able to see new episodes via Smith’s official Snapchat account on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays.

Head of Snapchat’s original content, Sean Wills, confirmed that the idea for Will From Home was born from talks between the social media platform and Smith’s own production company Westbrook Media.

“Will was feeling a lot of pent up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way,” Mills told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mills explained to the outlet that the project came after Snapchat noted “a huge surge in interest in entertainment content, especially humour and comedy” amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“The kinds of things that the community wants are things that are positive, that feel empowering,” he said.

“It’s not just about escapism but it’s about actually what is the good that can come of a challenging moment in time. Will From Home fits perfectly with that.”

Many other artists also continue to share new content with fans online in a bid to entertain those in lockdown. Last week, Jack Black joined TikTok with a 30-second ‘Quarantine Dance’.