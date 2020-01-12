Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to promote his latest movie, Bad Boys for Life.

During his visit to the popular chat show Smith teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon to rap a fun and comprehensive history of his impressive career in just 150 seconds.

From his humble beginnings in Philadelphia to his breakthrough role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (“I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/ Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air“), Smith took viewers through some of his biggest movies, including Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men in Black.

Not just looking at his career, Smith and Fallon cover parts of the rapper/actor’s personal life, including his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith (“‘97 married Jada, and she still set it off/ Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk“) as well as fatherhood (“Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force/ Willow came and told ya ‘whip your hair back and forth‘”).

Also dancing the ‘Carlton’ and showing off a few other moves, the pair then got into Smith’s popular Instagram and YouTube content, like the time he bungee-jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

Watch the video of Smith and Fallon below:

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled has revealed the full details of his soundtrack album for the forthcoming Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album is out on January 17, the same day as the movie, with the full tracklisting and a number of video previews shared via the super producer’s Instagram last week (January 8).

The record will feature guest spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross, as well as Jaden Smith, son of the movie’s star Will Smith.