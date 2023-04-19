Will Smith “couldn’t stop crying” as he watched daughter WILLOW’s Coachella set

Will Smith has shared footage from his emotional experience from watching his daughter WILLOW’s set at Coachella.

Having spent recent years becoming popular in the rock sphere off the back of her 2021 Travis Barker-assisted pop-punk album ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’ and her 2022 boundary-pushing fifth album ‘COPINGMECHANISM‘, the 22-year-old WILLOW took to the desert to make her Coachella debut where her father, the actor and rapper Will Smith was in the audience.

Posting to his Instagram feed, he showed off his pride in her performance with two posts.

Advertisement

He captioned one “WILLOWCHELLA!” and, in another post, he confessed he “can’t stop crying!”

All of WILLOW’s family have embarked on musical careers: the Oscar-winning actor Smith was a Grammy award-winning rapper prior to his breakthrough role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, mother Jada Pinkett Smith was once in nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom, and her brother Jaden Smith has followed suit has released acclaimed albums such as 2017’s ‘Syre’ and 2020’s ‘CTV3: Cool Tape Vol.3’.

Coachella also saw Jaden accompanied WILLOW on stage to perform the siblings’ collaboration, ‘Summertime In Paris’.

Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella — Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/O6ojUGKYVh — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) April 18, 2023

Advertisement

On stage, he spoke about the adoration he has for his sister and her career. “It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this,” he said. “I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you’re changing with the music that you’re making.”

In other news, AI technology has determined what Chris Rock saw when Will Smith slapped him at this year’s Oscar ceremony. Will Smith has commented on the event, saying he’s “tried unsuccessfully” to reconcile with the comedian.

Meanwhile, WILLOW recently shared a photo of her and St. Vincent working together in the studio. Last year, she appeared onstage with The Smashing Pumpkins to perform ‘Cherub Rock’ – following collaborations with Yungblud, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

Willow has also previously teased a collaboration with KennyHoopla. “We’ve definitely been throwing around ideas and getting in the studio to have fun, so I definitely feel like something’s gonna come soon,” she told NME.

During a recent In Conversation interview with NME, Willow spoke about what she looks for in a collaborator. “Someone [who] is open to being experimental, and to doing things that other people may not be into doing,” she said. “And I just look for a friend. Like, if I really love you and you inspire me as a person, I’m down. I love working with people who I love – that’s really the only criteria.”