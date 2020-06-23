Willie and Bobbie Nelson to co-write memoir

Willie Nelson and his sister, Bobbie, have announced a co-written memoir, entitled Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band. The memoir hits shelves on September 15, and details the siblings’ relationship and musical collaborations.

Bobbie is two years Willie’s senior and is an accomplished pianist. She has featured on a handful of his albums, including ‘The Troublemaker’ and ‘Shotgun Willie’.

Per a press release, the pair’s memoir “weaves together Willie and Bobbie’s journeys as they experienced them both side-by-side and apart, with powerful, emotional never-before-told recollections from their personal lives and careers”.

Ben Greenberg served as executive editor of the book, which is being published by Random House.

Willie and Bobbie Nelson have also announced that they will release a picture book in Autumn of 2021. The book is tentatively titled Sister, Brother, Family: Our Childhood in Music and is written by Chris Barton.

Last week (June 20), Snoop Dogg confirmed that he would release a song with Willie Nelson in the near future. The duo previously collaborated on the 2009 single ‘My Medicine’.

Since coronavirus-enforced lockdown restrictions came into place, Nelson has hosted a handful of live-streamed events. The first of these arrived in March, when he organised an online version of his annual Luck Reunion event.

In April, Nelson conceived ‘At Home With Farm Aid’, a live-streamed initiative which featured performances by Nelson, Neil Young and Dave Matthews. Nelson organised the stream in support of essential workers on farms and ranches.

Also in April, Nelson hosted an online variety show entitled ‘Come and Toke It’ in celebration of 4/20.