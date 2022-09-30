Willie J Healey announces new funk and R&B inspired album ‘Bunny’, shares new single ‘Dreams’

Willie J Healey has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘Bunny’ along with new single Dreams – check it out below.

The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy‘ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records and marks a significant change in sound for the Oxfordshire singer-songwriter. While ‘Twin Heavy’ was an album Healey himself described as sounding like “a 70s orgy”, ‘Bunny’ takes inspiration from funk, Philadelphia soul and R&B.

“The whole era is something that I love,” said Healey. “Long before making ‘Twin Heavy’, I had always listened to funk, soul and R&B, but for some reason it never translated into my own music. Really my inspiration was just the feel of things, I really enjoyed playing music that makes you feel really good.”

Advertisement

He continued: “‘Dreams’ is a song I wrote when thinking about the cost of ambition. The idea behind the video is, ‘What would life be like if you had to carry all of the money you made on your back?’, and that if you did have to carry it all on your back, you probably wouldn’t want as much.”

Willie J Healey’s ‘Bunny’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Woke Up Smiling’

2. ‘Dreams’

3. ‘Tiger Woods’

4. ‘Thank You’ (featuring Jamie T)

5. ‘Bumble Bee’

6. ‘Black Camero’

7. ‘Sure Feels Good’

8. ‘Chrome’

9. ‘Late Night Driving’

10. ‘Little Sister’

11. ‘Morning Teeth’

12. ‘Reprise’

13. ‘Blue Bird’

Healey on the road when he supports Florence + The Machine on tour in November. He’ll also be warming up for those shows with a series of intimate headline shows, all of which immediately sold out.

You can see Willie J Healey’s upcoming UK and Europe tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

Advertisement

OCTOBER

1- Ritual Union, Bristol, UK

10 – The Lexington, London, UK

NOVEMBER

10 – Bristol, Strange Brew

11 – Birkenhead, Future Yard

12 – Cambridge, Mash

14 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena*

15 – Budapest, Isolation

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena*

17 – Brighton, Komedia (Studio Bar)

18 – London, The O2*

19 – London, The O2*

21 – Bournemouth, International Centre*

22 – Manchester, AO Arena*

24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena*

25 – Leeds, First Direct Arena*

27 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro*

28 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena*

30 – Dublin, 3Arena*

* supporting Florence + The Machine

In a 4-star review, NME described ‘Twin Heavy’ as “an album that’s ready to fall head over heels at a moment’s notice.”