Willie J Healey gets festive on new track ‘Merry Christmas’

Willie J Healey has shared a new Christmas song – listen to the simply titled ‘Merry Christmas’ below.

The new track follows the British singer-songwriter’s debut full-length album ‘Twin Heavy’, which came out earlier this year via YALA! Records.

“I’ve always loved Christmas,” Healey said of the new track in a statement. “I wanted to write a song for all of the hard working parents out there, working tirelessly to provide without glory or merit.”

Advertisement

Listen to Willie J Healey’s ‘Merry Christmas’ below.

Healey’s debut album ‘Twin Heavy’ came out back in August. A four-star NME review said it saw “the lusty drama of Pulp meet ‘70s psych decadence,” adding: “From the sickly sweet declaration of love on ‘For You’ through the baroque-pop influenced ‘Thousand Reasons’, ‘Twin Heavy’ is an eccentric album that never shies away from left turns.

“An album that’s ready to fall head over heels at a moment’s notice. It’s hard not to get caught up in his absolute lust for life.”

Back in September, Healey hosted an edition of NME Home Sessions from his bedroom, performing ‘Twin Heavy’ tracks ‘Fashun’ and ‘Big Nothing’. Watch the pair of performances above.

Advertisement

Delve further into the creation of ‘Twin Heavy’ with a recent NME interview with Healey around the album’s release. “There are a lot of songs about love and being frustrated,” he said of the debut album. “When I listen back to it now, it’s quite nostalgic.”