Willie Nelson announces details of 70th studio album ‘First Rose Of Spring’

Willie Nelson has announced details of his 70th studio album.

‘First Rose Of Spring’ will come out on April 24 and is being previewed by its title track.

The album will see Nelson interpreting songs by the likes of Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton and Billy Joe Shaver alongside a series of co-written originals.

Listen to ‘First Rose Of Spring’ below.

‘First Rose Of Spring’ follows last year’s ‘Ride Me Back Home’ album. In a three-star review of the 2019 full-length, NME’s Leonie Cooper wrote: “The country legend’s 69th album – yes, really – finds him in absolute sweetheart mode, but unafraid to get a little bit political.”

“In the grand country tradition, cover versions make up half of ‘Ride Me Back Home’, but the new Nelson songs are just as chilled as his languid piano-driven take on Guy Clark’s ‘My Favourite Picture Of You’.

“Even his ‘I’m getting on a bit and might not be around much longer’ song, ‘Come On Time’, is a relaxed, jaunty look down the barrel of humanity. A delight, right?”

At the end of last year, Willie Nelson revealed that he’s stopped smoking weed after it nearly “killed” him.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” he said.

Back in 2018, the country legend cancelled a number of live shows due to ill health. Nelson had been suffering breathing problems on stage.