Willie Nelson announces new album of Frank Sinatra covers

Willie Nelson is set to release his second album of Frank Sinatra covers – get all the details below.

‘That’s Life’ is set to come out on February 26, 2021 via Legacy Recordings, following Nelson’s first Sinatra’s covers album, 2018’s ‘My Way’.

Ahead of the release of the album, Nelson has shared a cover of ‘A Cottage For Sale’. Speaking to Sirius XM recently about the track, Nelson said: “I thought it was such a great song, and I found out a lot of other people did it too. I’m just glad to be able to do another tribute to him. I’m anxious to get it out there.”

Listen to Willie Nelson’s version of ‘A Cottage For Sale’ below.

Willie Nelson released his 70th studio album, ‘First Rose Of Spring’, earlier this summer. A four-star NME review said the album “doesn’t sound like a man coming to the end of his prime, but one slap-bang in the middle of it”.

The review added: “Whereas Leonard Cohen and Johnny Cash’s later albums – neither of whom reached the grand old age Nelson has – saw their voices dig ever deeper in the soil of life, Nelson’s still boasts a lightness of touch.”

Willie Nelson and sons Lukas and Micah recently paid tribute to John Lennon on his birthday with a cover of ‘Watching The Wheels’.

Nelson and his sister, Bobbie, also released a co-written memoir, entitled Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band, in September. The book details the siblings’ relationship and musical collaborations.