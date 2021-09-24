Willie Nelson announces second album for the year, ‘The Willie Nelson Family’

Willie Nelson has announced a new album, ‘The Willie Nelson Family’, marking his second LP release for the year.

Arriving November 19, the new record will feature members of the Nelson family, including his sister Bobbie Lee, sons Lukas and Micah, and daughters Amy and Paula. Recordings on the album will also include contributions from Nelson’s late longtime drummer Paul English, who died in February last year.

For the album, Nelson will revisit songs from his back catalogue and cover songs written by George Harrison, Hank Williams, A.P. Carter and Kris Kristofferson.

Coinciding with the album’s announcement, Nelson has released a reworking of his song ‘Family Bible’, which he wrote in the ’50s but sold to Paul Buskirk. He later recorded it for his 1971 album, ‘Yesterday’s Wine’. Listen below:

Earlier this year, Nelson released an album of Frank Sinatra covers, ‘That’s Life‘. It marked his second album of Sinatra covers, following on from ‘My Way’ in 2018.

Willie Nelson’s ‘The Willie Nelson Family’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Heaven And Hell’

2. ‘Kneel At The Feet Of Jesus’

3. ‘Laying My Burdens Down’

4. ‘Family Bible’

5. ‘In The Garden’

6. ‘All Things Must Pass’ (written by George Harrison)

7. ‘I Saw The Light’ (written by Hank Williams)

8. ‘In God’s Eyes’

9. ‘Keep It On The Sunnyside’ (written by The Carter Family)

10. ‘I Thought About You, Lord’

11. ‘Too Sick To Pray’

12. ‘Why Me’ (written by Kris Kristofferson)