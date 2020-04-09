Willie Nelson to host first online ‘Farm Aid’ with performances by Neil Young and Dave Matthews

Willie Nelson will co-host the first ever online version of ‘Farm Aid’ this weekend, featuring live-streamed performances by the likes of Nelson, Neil Young and Dave Matthews.

The event will be the second live-streamed event Nelson has hosted since the coronavirus-enforced lockdown was brought into effect. Last month, the country veteran staged an online version of his annual Luck Reunion event after it was cancelled.

‘Farm Aid’ will make the move online on Saturday evening (April 11) for ‘At Home With Farm Aid’, which will be hosted by Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah.

Nelson, Young, Matthews and John Mellencamp will all perform remotely during ‘At Home With Farm Aid’, which is being staged as “a virtual show of support and solidarity for family farmers and ranchers.”

“Farm Aid is working hard to support farmers and ranchers in this difficult time,” Nelson said in a statement. “We’re making emergency grants to help with household and medical expenses. We’re answering calls on our hotline. We’re creating lists of resources and working with our partners to advocate for policies that build a more resilient food system for the future.”

The event will be available to watch as a free webcast stream on both the Farm Aid website and AXS.

The US farming charity is widely known for staging its annual live shows, with the first concert being organised by Nelson, Young and Mellencamp back in 1985.

Willie Nelson will release his 70th solo album ‘First Rose of Spring’ on July 3. It was originally set to arrive on April 24, but has since been moved to July due to the coronavirus outbreak.