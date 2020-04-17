Willie Nelson to host online variety show ‘Come and Toke It’ to mark 4/20

Willie Nelson will host an online variety show titled Come and Toke It next week to mark 4/20.

The country musician and renowned marijuana advocate will help celebrate the unofficial weed holiday early next week by fronting the live-streamed event, which is set to last for precisely four hours and 20 minutes.

Taking place on Monday (April 20), Come and Toke It will see Nelson hosting a variety show that aims to “celebrate cannabis in an entertaining and educational environment” in partnership with Nelson’s marijuana brand, Willie’s Reserve, and Luck Reunion.

“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT [10:20PM UK time] we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” an explainer from Luck Reunion stated.

A trailer for Come and Toke It — which you can see above — features Nelson, who added in a statement: “Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20. There will be music and good times. And, it’s for a good cause.”

The live stream, which will be hosted on both Twitch and Facebook on Monday, is hoping to raise money for the Last Prisoner Project. The project is aiming to “bring restorative justice to the cannabis industry”.

Nelson claimed back in December that he’d quit smoking altogether after it “almost killed” him.”

Last weekend, Nelson co-hosted the first ever online version of ‘Farm Aid’. The event was live-streamed due to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown.