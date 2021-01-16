Willie Nelson receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine at drive-through

Willie Nelson received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine this week.

The 87-year-old country icon was given the Moderna jab at a clinic in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday (January 13), his wife Annie confirmed to Rolling Stone.

“We’re lucky,” she told the outlet. “We made sure that [he] wasn’t cutting anybody – in fact, the healthcare workers were kind of angry that we had waited so long because he is 87 years old and has COPD.”

A selection of photos posted to Family Hospital Systems’ official Facebook page show a masked Nelson being administered the vaccine in his car at a drive-through centre.

Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread… Posted by Family Hospital Systems on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

“Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!” an accompanying message reads. “Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!” You can see that post above.

The musician’s wife said her husband “was bragging yesterday after he got it that he didn’t even have a sore arm”, adding: “Now, today, of course his arm is sore.”

Nelson is set to release his second album of Frank Sinatra covers, ‘That’s Life’, on February 26. Upon announcing the project last month, he shared his spin on Sinatra’s ‘A Cottage For Sale’.

Willie Nelson’s 70th studio LP, ‘First Rose Of Spring’, came out last July. In a three-star review, NME said the record “doesn’t sound like a man coming to the end of his prime, but one slap-bang in the middle of it”.