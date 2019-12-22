Willie Nelson and sons pay tribute to Tom Petty with ‘For Real’ cover

Willie Nelson and his sons Micha and Lukas have paid tribute to Tom Petty by recording a version of the late musician’s song ‘For Real’ – listen to it below.

Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison and Amos Lee also appear on the cover of the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers track that was previously unreleased until it appeared on the greatest hits collection ‘The Best of Everything’ earlier this year.

Renamed ‘For Real – For Tom’, proceeds from the song will benefit Midnight Mission, a nonprofit organisation working to help the homeless population of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘For Real – For Tom’ below:

Earlier this week it was reported that a legal battle between Tom Petty‘s widow and two of his daughters over the control of the late musician’s estate and back catalogue had been settled.

Dana York Petty, the musician’s widow, was initially placed in control of Petty’s trust after his death, but that move sparked a dispute among members of the family.

Two of Petty’s daughters, Annakim Violette and Adria Petty, filed a $5 million lawsuit earlier this year over the controlling rights to Petty’s back catalogue and estate.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Willie Nelson has revealed that he’s stopped smoking marijuana due to health concerns, explaining that his habit “almost killed [him]”.

The 86-year-old US musician, who has cancelled a number of shows in recent years over breathing issues, was in conversation with Houston’s KSAT TV when he discussed giving up weed.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” he said.