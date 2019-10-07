Willow Smith is busking at Tottenham Court Road tube station

The performance came to launch Prada's new Linea Rossa range

Willow Smith has been busking in Tottenham Court Road tube station on the London Underground today.

The performance came to mark the launch of the singer’s new Prada Linea Rossa range for autumn/winter 2019. It saw Smith perform outside the entrance to the Central Line, aka “London’s own Linea Rossa,” as the fashion brand put it.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Commenting on the completely unannounced performance, which ended up drawing a significant crowd, one fan said: “So there I was minding my own business and who comes along to play some tunes, none other than @willowsmith.”

Smith released her new album, titled ‘Willow’, back in July. In a three-star review of the record, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “This dreamy, spacey, shamanistic R&B album is both slight and well-realised, proof that Willow’s talented enough to stand apart from her dynastic family.”

Last year, Willow opened up about her struggles with self-harm, saying that “a lot of adolescent girls struggle” with it.

“It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’,” she said.

It came after Smith previously said that growing up in the celebrity spotlight was “absolutely terrible”. She released debut single ‘Whip My Hair’ when she was just 10 years old.